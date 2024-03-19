Nominations for first phase of LS polls in UP to begin on Wednesday

Lucknow: Nominations for the first phase of the seven-phase parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Wednesday, an election official said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh — Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit — will vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the polls will be issued on March 20, while March 27 is the last date for filing of nominations.

