IUST faculty undergoes capacity dev prog at ni-msme Hyderabad

Awantipora: Faculty members from different departments of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) have been deputed to undergo training at National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Hyderabad.The programme is aimed at equipping educators with tools and techniques of fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, innovation among the students. National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Hyderabad is an organisation of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.
The specially designed Faculty Development Programme on Entrepreneurship Development at the centre was inaugurated by Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director General, ni-msme and will run from March 19-23, 2024. Appreciating the initiatives taken by IUST in encouraging Entrepreneurship ecosystem in the union territory, the director said that Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential to emerge as the role model in the domain of micro, small and medium (mse) enterprises.The team is led by Prof. Parvez A Mir, Director Centre for Entrepreneurship Development IUST.