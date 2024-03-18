Cabinet Meet: PM Asks Ministers To Draft Roadmap For First 100 Days Of New Govt

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and next five years for new government, sources said.

Chairing a Cabinet meeting here this morning, the PM also asked the ministers to meet secretaries and other officials of their respective ministries to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented.

The meeting took place a day after the Election Commission announced schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the Election Commission’s recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu.

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 on 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification. Meanwhile, he NDA’s rally ‘Prajagalam’ in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district faced a brief interruption as some individuals climbed a light tower to hear their leaders speak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the gathering alongside Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, noticed the risky behaviour and promptly intervened. He urged the individuals to get down from the tower due to safety concerns, emphasizing the presence of electric wires and the potential danger.

“There are electric wires. What are you doing there? Your life is precious to us. Please come down. Media persons have taken your photographs. Now come down. Police personnel deployed here, please take care of people. It would be painful for us if something happened wrong,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi participated in the NDA rally ‘Prajagalam’ with the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for the first time in Palnadu district. ‘Prajagalam’, which translates to ‘voice of the public’ is the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra in the past ten years

