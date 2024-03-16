MHA bans 4 factions of Peoples League

Srinagar: The Union Home Ministry has declared four factions of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples League as Unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities( Prevention) Act- 1967. In a notification, the MHA has declared Peoples League( Mukthar Ahmad Waza), Peoples League( Bashir Ahmad Tota), Peoples League( Ghulam Ahmad Khan Sopori) and Peoples League( Sheikh Aziz) as unlawful associations) under the UAPA—

