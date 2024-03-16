IUST concludes one-week int’l workshop on thermodynamics

AWANTIPORA: The one-week international workshop on Thermodynamics of Earth System Components & its Applications: Atmosphere, Hydrology, Ecology, Climate, and Society, hosted by the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), concluded successfully on Friday. The workshop was sponsored by SERB (Science and Engineering Board) DST Government of India.
The valedictory session was attended by Prof V.K Gaur Eminent Professor, CSIR as Chief Guest and Prof Axel Kliedon, Max Plank Institute for Biogeochemistry, Germany, Dean of Students, Dr.Tejasvi Chauhan, Mr. SaroshAlam, and members of the organizing committee. The participants expressed their gratitude to the experts for their insightful sessions. Certificates were distributed to the participants, with representatives from various IITs and universities.
AWANTIPORA: The one-week international workshop on Thermodynamics of Earth System Components & its Applications: Atmosphere, Hydrology, Ecology, Climate, and Society, hosted by the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), concluded successfully on Friday. The workshop was sponsored by SERB (Science and Engineering Board) DST Government of India.