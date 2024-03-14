ACB registers Disproportionate Assets case, conducts searches in 3 districts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said to have registered a Disproportionate Assets case against the then Superintendent Engineer PMGSY Circle Baramulla and also conducted searches at Srinagar, Pulwama and Jammu. A statement said that ACB registers FIR into the allegations of acquisition of Disproportionate Assets accumulated by a public servant namely Mohammad Ayub Wani, son of Abdul Ahad Wani R/o Railway Colony, Nihama, Pulwama, Superintendent Engineer PMGSY Circle Baramulla (Now Retired). “The suspect is in possession of huge assets both immovable/ movable and purchased gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. The assets were found disproportionate to his known source of income during the verification,” the statement said.It added that the omissions and commissions on the part of the above named public servant constitute offences punishable U/S 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006. Accordingly, the statement said that a case FIR number 05/2024 is registered in PS ACB Srinagar and further investigation taken up. “After obtaining search warrant from the Court, searches were carried at the 03 separate locations viz Residential house at Afandi Bagh Rawalpora Srinagar, Residential House at Railway Colony Nihama Pulwama and Flat in “Ansal Tower” at Sainik Colony, Jammu simultaneously,” the statement reads.During the search incriminating material including Revenue papers,& finance/bank documents etc were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case, the statement said, adding that further investigation of the case is going on—
