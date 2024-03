JAMMU: A sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was suspended on Tuesday for alleged negligence in connection with the murder of a gangster hailing from Jammu in Punjab’s Mohali last week, officials said.

A departmental inquiry was also ordered against two other police personnel in connection with the incident.

Gangster Rajesh Dogra, who hailed from Jammu and had recently come out of jail, was killed by members of a rival gang in broad daylight in Mohali on March 4.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print