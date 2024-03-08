‘Herath’ Being Celebrated With Gaiety Today

DGP Extends Heartfelt Greetings To Citizens, Police Personnel, SFs

Srinagar: Maha Shivratri, locally known as ‘Herath’, is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Kashmiri Pandits would pay obeisance at temples and offer puja on the occasion. The biggest gathering is expected at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The special prayers would be also held at Ganpatyar and Hanuman Temple at Amira Kadal in Srinagar.

“The festival holds an important place among the Pandits, who celebrate it to mark the wedding of Lord Shiva with Parvati by cooking traditional Kashmiri food, especially fish,” said a Kashmiri Pandit.

“The occasion is celebrated throughout J&K and has a special significance for Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.

Maha Shivaratri, locally known as Herath, calls for a night devoted to worship of Lord Shiva.

On this festival, the Pandits distribute walnuts as a mark of respect to the Hindu deities. The temples are decorated days with different colours and flowers.

An official said that Fishers Department has made available fish at different stalls in Kashmir, including in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain has extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens, police personnel, security forces and the families of martyrs on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

In his message the DGP, J&K said the Maha Shivratri holds profound significance, symbolizing strength, determination, and resilience. As we celebrate this auspicious day, let us remember and honour the valour of our police personnel and pay tribute to martyrs who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The DGP urged citizens to join hands with the police force in fostering a secure environment for all. Together, let us uphold the values that Maha Shivratri signifies, unity, integrity, and a commitment to justice, the DGP said.

