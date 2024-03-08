Dreams of every citizen of J&K have got new wings: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha Thursday said from turmoil to tranquillity, the Kashmir valley has become an abode of peace.

Addressing the public rally at Bakshi Stadium here, Sinha said in the last 10 years, the development of J&K has been PM Modi’s priority.

“Today, J&K is shining with pride. For the last 3 decades, the valley of Kashmir was bled to death by terrorism and injustice and today the flag of peace and development is flying high here under your leadership,” the LG told Modi in the presence of large gathering.

He said the Prime Minister is building prosperous Jammu Kashmir, providing a new momentum to infrastructure development to shape J&K’s economic trajectory and has linked the aspirations of Jammu Kashmir with the aspirations of the country.

“PM has put Nari Shakti at the forefront of J&K’s development journey. The rights of women have been restored, new entrepreneurs schemes are making them financially independent and providing Nari Shakti a life of dignity,” Sinha said.

He said every citizen of Jammu Kashmir has got the opportunity to live life as per their wish.

“Youth are being provided with opportunities to harness their full potential and they are driving socio-economic development,” Sinha added.

The LG said the dreams of every citizen of J&K UT have got new wings and their wings have got an infinite sky of opportunities.

He said if there would have been a ground of 2 lakh capacity, even that ground would be overflowing with the people of Kashmir.

“Bakshi stadium has a capacity of 35,000 and besides this, around 25,000 chairs have been put up here. The way people of the valley have come here to attend PM Modi’s program, this stadium is completely full…I want to apologise to the people who are not able to get a place to sit. This is the kind of love the people of Kashmir have for PM Modi,” he said.

Sinha said under the leadership of PM, there is a new dynamism in infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Z-Morh tunnel worth more than Rs 2,378 crore will be completed by June this year. Work on the Zojila tunnel project worth Rs 4500 crore is going on which will provide round the year connectivity to Sonamarg,” he said.

“In Kashmir valley only, Rs 26,300 crore worth highway and tunnel projects are going on,” the LG said.

Sinha said in the last 4 years, more than 36000 recruitments for government jobs have been made in a transparent manner.

