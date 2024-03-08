Baramulla ex-MLA Javid Baig to join NC today

Srinagar: Javid Hussain Baig, former MLA and nephew of ex-deputy chief minister Muzaffar Husssain Baig is set to join the National Conference. Baig, who was recently expelled from Apni Party, was a PDP legislator from Baramulla assembly segment in 2014.After the abrogation of Article 370, he was expelled by PDP for meeting foreign envoys who were brought in by the Centre to Kashmir. In 2020 district development council polls, he lost both seats in Baramulla assembly segment to Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)—
