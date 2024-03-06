PMs visit to Srinagar: KU, CUK postpones exams slated on March-07

Srinagar’ :The University of Kashmir and Central University of Kashmir Wednesday postponed all exams that were scheduled to he held on March-07.

Assistant Controller of examinations of KU said that all the examinations of the university which are scheduled to be held on March-07-2024 stands postponed.

It said that the fresh dates shall be issued soon.

Meanwhile, CUK in a communique said, “The examinations scheduled for March-07-2024 postponed. The date for the examinations shall be notified separately.” (

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print