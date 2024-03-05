JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours, officials said.
An avalanche with a “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Kishtwar in the Jammu division and Kupwara, Bandipora, and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir in next 24 hours.
A “high danger” level avalanche is likely to occur above 2200 metres over central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district during the next 24 hours.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.
Upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall recently prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people on Monday.
The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours, officials said.