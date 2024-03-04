Sinha hands over job letters to NoKs of 3 civilians killed in army custody

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over government job appointment letters to the next of kin of three civilians, who were allegedly killed in army custody following an ambush by the militants in Poonch district in December last year.
An official spokesperson said that allotment orders of land measuring one kanal each were also handed over to the families for residential purpose.
“Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today handed over the appointment orders under SRO-43 to the next of kin of the civilians killed in Poonch,” the spokesperson said.
The appointment orders were handed over to Mst. Zareena Begum, wife of Sh Safeer Ahmed; Sh Mohd Kabir, brother of Sh Shabir Ahmad; Sh Mohd Razaq, brother of Sh Showkat Ali, all residents of village Bufliaz, Surankote, District Poonch.
Allotment orders of land measuring one Kanal each were also handed over to the families for the residential purpose.
“The Lt Governor assured the family members of all possible support from the J&K Administration in the future. Ch. Mohd. Yasin, Deputy Commissioner Poonch was also present.”
On December 21 last year, four soldiers were killed and three others injured when the militants ambushed two army vehicles at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz.