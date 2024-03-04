MeT forecasts improvement in weather from today

‘Fresh Spells Of Rain, Snow Expected From March 12-14’

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday predicted improvement in weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 10 after days of rain and snowfall. Also, night temperature recorded a drop at most places with Gulmarg recording minus 10.6°C.

“No significant weather activity is expected till March 10 with possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places during night of 6th March to 7th March F/N,” a meteorological department official here told GNS.

Regarding Outlook during subsequent 5 days, he said, fresh spells of rain and snow is expected during March 12-14.

He said in 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 38.9mm of rain, Qazigund 81mm, Pahalgam 39.5mm, Kupwara 44.5mm (9 cms snowfall), Kokernag 38.1mm, Jammu 58.3mm, 90.2mm, Batote 69.4mm, Katra 74.0mm and Bhaderwah 55.4mm while Gulmarg received 35 cms (1.2-ft) of snowfall.

He said Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 0.6°C against previous night’s 2.0°C. It was below normal by 2.8°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.0°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.5°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.6°C and minus 2.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 6.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 9.2°C and it was above normal by 3.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.6°C, Batote 0.5°C and Bhaderwah 1.6°C, he said. (GNS)

