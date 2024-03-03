Lt Guv attends ‘Herath Milan Samaroh’ in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha attended the ‘Herath Milan Samaroh’ organised by ‘Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj’, in Jammu today.
The Lt Governor extended his felicitations to the people on the occasion. He appreciated the ‘Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj’ for working towards the welfare of the people of J&K for over two decades and reconnecting future generations of the community with their roots.
He said the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, is working with the resolve of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’.
Mahashivratri, which is celebrated as ‘Herath’ by Kashmiri Pandit community is an integral part of our rich cultural and spiritual heritage. May the festival usher in happiness, prosperity and well-being of all, he said.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated Dr B N Thusoo and Advocate Sunil Sethi with Gash Taruk Award 2024.
R K Bhat, President Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj, members of the organization and prominent citizens from different walks of life were present.