Teenager suffocates to death, 4 hospitalised in Ramban

Ramban: An 18-year-old boy died, while four others have admitted to a hospital following suffocation during sleep inside a room in Dedha area of Gool in Ramban district, official ls said.An official said that that the teenager suffocated to death due to smoke emitting from a generator in the room. He said that four others have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment. “They were at a wedding ceremony when the incident happened,” he said. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Tariq of Dedha—
