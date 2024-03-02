Health advisory panel set up for implementation of Chawla Committee recommendations

Srinagar’: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has constituted an advisory committee for holistic advancement of the health sector, roadmap for implementation of Chawla Committee along with comprehensive Budget analysis in the Union Territory. According to an order issued,former Director SKIMS Dr Ajit Nagpal will be the chairperson of the committee.The other members of the committee include Major General Prof. (Dr.) Atul Kotwal, SM, VSM, Executive Director, National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), Ministry of Health & Member Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi, Dr Yashpal Director coordination, New Government Medical Colleges J&K and Dr Anil Kumar Ex Medical Superintendent PGIMER Chandigarh while special/ additional secretary to be nominated by the Health and Medical Education Department will be member secretary of the committee.The committee has been tasked to come up with a roadmap for implementation of Chawla Committee, Holistic advancement of committee, comprehensive Budget analysis, infrastructure enhancement, community engagement, medical education evaluation, collaboration with medical institutions, private practice and service conditions, integration of different medical institutions and systems of medicines , human resource rationalization, technology integration and global best practices.The Chawla Committee, a panel of experts, was constituted to assess improvement in medical facilities. The committee had recommended reforms in health care, medical education in medical colleges and hospitals across Kashmir. The order states that the advisory panel shall serve for 1 year or till further orders and shall submit its recommendations to the government on a quarterly basis, providing a comprehensive overview of proposed measures, advancements, and priorities within the health and medical education sector.It added that the committee shall compile and submit a complete set of recommendations encompassing the achievements, challenges and long-term strategies identified during its term and the committee shall be serviced by Health & Medical Education Department.

