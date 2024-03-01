DIG Calls For ‘Dynamic, Holistic’ Relook Of Various Important Sites In Udhampur-Reasi Range

Srinagar: Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS), DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, called for ‘dynamic and holistic’ relook at the augmentation and optimisation potential of the security aspects of various important sites and installations in the range. The officer made the statements as he conducted crime & security review meeting at rannge police headquarters at Udhampur, police said in a statement. In a handout, the police said that during the meeting, Sub division wise review of old pending under investigation cases under various heads especially Special reported cases viz NDPS, Murder cases, Theft cases, UAPA Act and Inquests proceedings were discussed in detail, it said. Besides this, progress of Police Stations on tracing of missing persons, absconders, solving of theft, UA(P) Act cases, backlog cases and their disposal, conviction of all crime cases including cases related to terrorism, narcotics, burglary and execution of court process were also discussed during the crime review meeting it said. “Threadbare discussion of the various points of Goals and Target fixed by higher formations for the year-2024 viz Disposal of UI Cases in a time bound manner, Quality of investigation, CCTNS/ICJS, Maintenance of Data, Public Outreach programmes, Grievances & Public Issues, Innovations, Basic data, Mapping, ⁠Guards review & ⁠land for martyr family hostels in the districts and preparations for forthcoming Parliamentary Election related issues.” The chairing officer, it said, appreciated the efforts of both the districts in curbing the crime and maintaining of law & order in their area of responsibility. I”t was further impressed upon the Supervisory officer to ensure a dynamic and holistic relook at the augmentation & optimisation potential of the security aspects of various important sites/installations and overall security grid of Udhampur-Reasi Range, joint security audit/review of various important shrines, places of worship, sites of significance and vital installations, action taken against OGWs, Surrendered terrorists/Released terrorists, terrorist sympathisers, audit of VDGs and Minority Pickets, review of Police Components/SOGs, SPPs, Nakas and patrolling/domination, security review of Protected Persons.” The meeting was attended by, Ms. Mohita Sharma-IPS, SSP Reasi, Sh.Joginder Singh-JKPS, SSP Udhampur, Sh.Vipan Chandran-JKPS Addl.SP Katra, Sh.Iftkhar Ahmed-JKPS Addl.SP Reasi, Sh.Dinesh Gupta-JKPS, Staff officer RPHQ Udhampur, Sh.Neeraj Padyar-JKPS Dy.SP Hqrs Reasi, Sh.Prehlad Kumar Sharma-JKPS Dy.SP HQrs Udhampur, Sh.Mohd Irfan Khan-JKPS SDPO Arnas, Sh.Surinder Singh-JKPS SDPO Katra, Sh.Ajaz Choudhary-JKPS SDPO Mahore, Sh.Sheikh Tahir Amin-JKPS SDPO Chenani, Sh.Manjeet Singh-JKPS, SDPO Ramnagar, Sh.Bhattu Choudhary-JKPS Dy.SP DAR Udhampur, Dr.Rohit Chadgal-JKPS Dy.SP DAR Reasi, Sh.Rajesh Chandan, Dy.SP PC Reasi(HQ Mahore) and Sh.Vishal Shoor, Dy.SP PC Reasi.

