6 JKAS officers among 7 shifted

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered transfer and posting of seven officers, six of them JKAS, with immediate effect.
According to a government order, Vikas Dhar Bagati, JKAS, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu.
Parvinder Kour, JKAS, Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Sub- Registrar, Jammu (North).
Chand Singh, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Manisha, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Jammu.
Ms. Savita Chouhan, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Jammu (North), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu.
Abdul Jabbar, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban.
Mohd. Farooq Malik, under orders of transfer as Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban, has been posted as Development Officer, Handicrafts (Textiles), Jammu, against an available vacancy.