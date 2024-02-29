Police attaches ‘illegal’ properties worth Rs 60 lakh

Srinagar: Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached properties (single storied residential house and double storied shopping complex with two separate washrooms, worth approx. Rs 60 lacs belonging to notorious drug peddlers namely Mohd Ayoob Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah alias Gulshah both sons of Abdul Khaliq resident of Ladoora Rafiabad, District Baramulla.
The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No. 18/2024 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Baramulla.
The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddlers.
“This operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Police.”
