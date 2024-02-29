Police arrests militant associate

Srinagar: Police along with security forces have arrested a militant associate in Sopore and recovered hand grenade from his possession, officials said.
“Police along with (Army’s) 22 (RR) and CRPF (179 BN) arrested a terrorist associate following specific information,” a police spokesperson said. He has been identified as Arif Hussain Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat of Mundji Bomai.
“During questioning, it surfaced that he was in constant touch with terrorist handlers across the border and on his disclosure, a live hand grenade was recovered,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 04/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bomie and further investigation has been initiated.” (GNS)