Police arrests 8 drug peddlers

Srinagar: Police have arrested eight drug peddlers in Kashmir Valley and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Anantnag, a police party from Police Station Srigufwara during patrolling intercepted two suspicious persons carrying a nylon bag near PHC Kalan. During search, 5.5Kgs of Charas powder was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Himayoo Bashir and Adil Bashir, both sons of Bashir Ahmad Ganie resident of K-Kalan. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Drangbal Crossing Baramulla intercepted one person who tried to flee away but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 140 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Hussain Lone son of Abdul Ahad resident of Jalsheeri Baramulla. Similarly, a police party headed by IC PP Mirgund during naka checking at Diver Pattan intercepted a suspicious person identified as Barkat Hussain Dar @Barket Jhatki son of Gh Hussain resident of Chainbal Singhpora Pattan. During search, officers were able to recover 90 grams of Charas like substance from his possession. They have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations.

Police also arrested 2 drug peddlers in Kreeri and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.

A police party headed by SHO Police Station Kreeri at a checkpoint established at Tapper Bala Kreeri intercepted a vehicle (truck) bearing registration number JK05K-4663 with 02 persons on-board. They have been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Lone son of Late Gh Mohd resident of Wagub Sopore & Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Dnagerpora Sopore. During search, officers were able to recover 168 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus & 12 syrups of Codeine Phosphate from their possession. They been arrested and shifted to Police Station Kreeri where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Kreeri and investigation has been initiated.

In Shopian, a police party from Police Station Imamsahib during Naka checking at Tulran Imamsahib intercepted a suspicious person. During search, about 1.3Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance and 30 grams of Cannabis Powder were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Malla son of Sunaualla Malla resident of Wazir Chak Sangren. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigation have been taken up.

Police also arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband substance worth crores of rupees in MR Gunj area of Srinagar. Vehicle used in commission of crime has also been seized.

On 27/02/2024, a police party of Police Station MR Gunj established a surprise checkpoint at Zaldager Chowk. During vehicle checking, one suspicious vehicle bearing registration No. JK03E-0662 driven by Shafeeq Ahmad Khawaja son of Feteh Joo Khawaja resident of Dildar Karnah was intercepted at the checkpoint. Officers while checking the vehicle recovered one packet of contraband substance (apparently Brown Sugar worth crores in black market) from the vehicle.

The accused was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized. In this regard, a case FIR No. 10/2024 under section 8/21 NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station MR Gunj and investigation taken up.

