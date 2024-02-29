CS reviews industrial development in J&K

Asks For Timely Development Of All IEs For Generating Employment For Youth

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo Wednesday took assessment of the measures taken so far for the development of new industrial estates (IEs) across the districts of the Jammu and Kashmir here.

Besides the Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce the meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu; Chairman, Pollution Control Committee; Secretary, Law; MD JPDCL/ KPDCL; DG Codes; Deputy Commissioners and HoDs of the Industries and Commerce Department.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary enquired from the concerned about the updated status of the newly identified Industrial Estates here. He took note of all the issues related to land acquisition/ transfer, power and court cases acting as hurdles in development of these industrial estates.

He directed the concerned to ensure timely completion of these industrial areas as the requisite funds are available with the Department. He also asked the concerned Divisional Commissioners and DCs to look into all the land related issues and resolve them on priority.

Dulloo also impressed upon the Power Department to develop the power infrastructure in these IEs so that the units established get the power to come into early production. He also called for reviewing all the land allotments made till date for making all of them to carryout the ground-breaking exercise at an earliest.

Chief Secretary also enquired from the concerned Director Industries and DC about the quantum of work done and pending in each IE developed in their jurisdiction. He asked to prioritize the laying of roads and Sewage network there so that other amenities are also created there with ease.

Dulloo further asked the Department to ensure that the applicants who had already deposited their premium amount and executed the lease deeds should be handed over their land patches at an earliest. He further directed that all the unit holders should be encouraged to setup their units for large scale employment generation for the youth of the UT.

Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Vikramjit Singh informed the meeting that the Department has been successful in attracting the investment of Rs 5733 Cr from 2019 onwards. He further informed that this year till 31st January an investment of Rs 2493 Cr has been made creating employment avenues for more than 30,000 J&K youth.

It was also added that besides the 46 new industrial estates developed across different districts of the UT indents for more IEs have been placed in both the divisions. Land measuring around 21389 Kanals has been identified for this purpose and 2183 Kanals stands transferred to the department in different districts of Jammu division, the meeting was informed.

The meeting also deliberated upon the issues of land cancelation, identification of land for more industrial estates besides attracting more proposals and establishing more units in a time-bound manner.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print