Cop injured after his rifle goes off accidentally in Pulwama

Srinagar,: A policeman was injured after his rifle went off accidentally in Arihal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. An official said that the cop identified as Jahangir Ahmad Khan got hit with by a bullet on his foot when his service rifle went off accidentally. He said that he was shifted to a nearby hospital and his condition is stable.Further investigation has been taken up, the official said—(KNO)

