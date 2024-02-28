Solid foundation laid by Modi has now become launch pad for India to jump to next level: Jaishankar

Belagavi (Karnataka):External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the solid foundation laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years has now become a launching pad for the country to jump to the next level.

When Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, India was the 11th largest economy in the world and has now become the fifth, he said inaugurating a school of Karnataka Lingayat Education Society at Taluka headquarters town of Chikkodi in this district.

It is “Modi ki guarantee” that India will be the third largest and the top economy in the years to come, he said.

