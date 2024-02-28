CUK commemorates National Science Day-2024

GANDERBAL: The Departments of Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Zoology in collaboration with the Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) Wednesday commemorated the National Science Day-2024 under the theme “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat” at varsity’s Science campus, Nunar here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, underscored the need to create Scientific temper and collaborative approach for inculcating scientific ideas among students and masses for the growth, progress and development of the nation on the scientific front. “Through collaborative research initiatives, academic institutions are breaking down disciplinary silos, promoting knowledge exchange, and catalysing innovation ecosystems conducive to transformative change. From fundamental research to applied sciences, universities play a central role in advancing scientific knowledge and translating discoveries into tangible solutions” he further said.

Addressing the participants, Dean, School of Life Sciences and Head, Deptt of Biotechnology, Prof. Abid Hamid highlighted the contributions of eminent scientists of the country in the field of Physics, Astronomy, Medicine and Biotechnology. He talked about various scientific inventions, discoveries and technologies and stressed upon mutual contributions of all departments for the growth of university and to excel in the field of research and teachings.

Dean, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf stressed upon different avenues available in the Scientific world to be utilized by scholars and students to excel in the field of research and academics. He added that by harnessing the collective expertise, the varsity’s Science departments can chart a course towards a brighter and more sustainable future for all.

Dr. Chinnapan Baskar, Associate Prof. and Head, Deptt of Chemistry said that all stakeholders have to work together to explore this holy land to nation development in the field of science and technology.

Adjunct Professor, Deptt of Botany, Prof. Azra Kamili in her address highlighted promotion of Science and technology and Innovations to showcase latest innovations, exhibitions and scientific breakthroughs.

Dean DSW, Dr. Irfan Ahmad Malik, emphasized the role of different scientists and scientific inventions, discoveries, and scientific exhibitions in nation development. He said the objective of commemorating the day is to generate awareness among the students about science education.

Dr. Ambreen Mushtaq, Asst Prof, Deptt of Chemistry, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session. Thereafter, Dr. Mohammad Lateef, Sr. Asst Prof. Deptt of Zoology and Dr. Shabir H Qureshi, from Deptt of Biotechnology chaired the technical Session-I and Irfan Ahmed Noorani, Asst Prof, Deptt of Zoology and Dr. Owais M Bhat, Ramalinga Fellow, Deptt of Biotechnology chaired the Technical Session II.

