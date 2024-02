ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary party on Wednesday formally nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of prime minister and to head a coalition government.

The PML-N also nominated senior leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the Speaker’s post.

The development comes a day before the new National Assembly’s inaugural session which is expected to be held on Thursday following the February 8 general elections.

