Centre bans 2 factions of Muslim Conference in J&K

SRINAGAR – The Centre on Wednesday banned two factions of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference led by Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumji and Masrat Alam Bhat over anti-national activities.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said that striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.

He said that these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

“PM Modi government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences,” he said.

