Pak President Alvi may face ‘legal consequences’ over refusal to summon new Parliament session: PML-N & PPP leaders

Islamabad: Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi’s refusal to summon the newly-elected National Assembly for its first session may lead to “legal consequences”, senior leaders of the PML-N and PPP have warned.

On Monday, Alvi rejected a move from the caretaker parliamentary affairs ministry to summon the first session of the newly elected National Assembly on February 29.

Alvi, known for his closeness to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, has maintained that all reserved seats be allocated before the summoning of the session in which newly-elected members of the National Assembly will take oath.

