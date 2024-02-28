JKTPO participates in MiTex trade fair; exhibits UT’s cultural richness, economic potential

JAMMU: The Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), participating in the MiTex 2024, held in Mumbai from February 16th to 26th, 2024, showcased the cultural richness and economic potential of the region, leaving a lasting impression on the visitors and exhibitors alike.

The participation of J&K pavilion in the well known exhibition demonstrates unwavering commitment of Jammu & Kashmir government towards providing market linkages to our entrepreneurs/ artisans/ weavers/ farmers for exploring markets and business opportunities.

MiTEX is Maharashtra’s largest Trade Fair bringing participants from diverse industries under one roof to interact and sell to a discerning audience. From consumer durables to handicrafts, it will be a perfect platform to boost trade and encourage retail sector. MiTEX is being organised by Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) which is the Apex Chamber of Maharashtra State representing the Commerce, Industry and Agriculture sector since 1927.

Under the guidance of Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) curated a spectacular display with 22 stalls dedicated to exceptional and world-famous Handloom and Handicraft products of the UT.

MiTex 2024 provided an invaluable platform for exhibitors from Jammu & Kashmir to display their unique Handicrafts, Handloom textiles, delectable Food items, and various other indigenous products. The Jammu & Kashmir Pavilion, curated by JKTPO, stood out as a beacon of the region’s diverse offerings, attracting a significant number of visitors throughout the duration of the event, and generating sales of worth Rs 80 Lakh.

The pavilion offered visitors an immersive experience, allowing them to explore and appreciate the intricate craftsmanship, vibrant textiles, and delicious flavours that define Jammu & Kashmir. From intricately designed handicrafts to traditional handloom textiles and mouth-watering local delicacies, the pavilion provided a glimpse into the cultural and economic vitality of the region.

The Jammu & Kashmir Pavilion at MiTex 2024 received positive feedback from the visitors and exhibitors, highlighting the quality and diversity of products on display. The pavilion served as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

As the curtains close on MiTex 2024, JKTPO remains committed towards promoting the cultural heritage and economic potential of Jammu & Kashmir on both national and international platforms. After the success of recently concluded Jammu Trade Fair, plans are already underway for JK Trade 2024 at Art Emporium in Srinagar, showcasing the region’s offerings and facilitating business collaborations.

