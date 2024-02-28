JKBOSE release annual regular date sheet for 10th to 12th standard in hard zones

By on No Comment

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Wednesday released a date sheet for the annual regular examination of 10th to 12th standard in hard zones of the region.According to officials ,the examinations for 12th standard will commence from April-08.JKBOSE said that the exams of 10th standard in hard zones will commence from April-04.Similarly, JKBOSE said that the annual regular exams of 11th standard will commence from April-12

JKBOSE release annual regular date sheet for 10th to 12th standard in hard zones added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.