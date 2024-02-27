Soul of 3 new criminal laws is not to punish but give justice: Police

DGP Sanctions Over Rs 8 Lakh For Awareness Programmes On These Legislations

Jammu: Director General of Police R R Swain has sanctioned over rupees 8.23 lakh for conducting awareness programmes in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir regarding three new criminal laws which are meant to “give justice rather than punishing citizens.”

The laws— Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively will come into effect from July 1 this year.

“In order make people of Jammu and Kashmir aware about these new laws, the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain has sanctioned over rupees 8.23 lakh for conducting awareness programmes in favour of all the districts of the Union territory,” a police spokesperson said, adding, “Vide an order of PHQ, an amount of over rupees 8.23 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 23 districts including 3 police districts of J&K for conducting awareness camps/debates aimed to enlighten the general public especially involving youth of schools/colleges as well as women regarding these new laws.”

In order to get maximum benefits from these awareness programmes and to reach the maximum number of people, he said, the district police heads have been directed to conduct these awareness programmes at sub division levels as well.

“The three outgoing laws were made to strengthen and protect the British rule and their purpose was to punish, not to give justice,” the spokesperson said.

The soul of the three new laws is to protect all the rights given to Indian citizens by the constitution, and, their purpose will not be to punish but give justice, he said.

“The new laws include provisions which ensure that not only the accused but the victims of crime, and the society in general too receive justice, and thrust has been given to modernize the investigation process by using technology,” he said, adding, “These laws have provisions to tackle terrorism and organized crimes more effectively, and they incorporate advancements in modern and scientific technology to improve the quality of investigations besides timeline in trials.”

Additionally, he said, the laws have provisions for increased punishment in certain offenses. It has introduced new offenses, including offenses against the state, organized crime, offenses related to terrorism, mob lynching, non-reporting of rash and negligent acts, crimes of snatching, ATM theft, Ponzi schemes, and leaked question papers.

“The new laws expand the definition of documents to include electronic or digital records, e-mails, server logs, computers, smart phones, laptops, SMS, websites, locational evidence, mails, messages on devices,” he said, adding, “Provision has been made in them to digitize the entire process from FIR to case diary, case diary to charge sheet and charge sheet to judgement.”

Videography has been made compulsory at the time of search and seizure which will be part of the case and will not implicate innocent citizens, without such recording by the police no charge sheet will be valid, the DGP said.

“Provision of e-FIR is being added for the first time, every district and police station will designate a police officer who will officially inform the family of the arrested person about his arrest online and in person,” the DGP said, adding, “The statement of the victim has been made compulsory in the cases of sexual violence and the video recording of the statement has also been made compulsory in the cases of sexual harassment.”

