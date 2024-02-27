PM lays foundation stone of redevelopment of SMVD Katra Railway station

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, virtually, from New Delhi today.

He also laid the foundation stone of a project for overbridge at Vijaypur Railway Station.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on behalf of the people of Jammu Kashmir, thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for new railway infrastructure projects for the UT of J&K.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said: “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the redevelopment of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and a project for overbridge at Vijaypur Railway Station. It involves comprehensive development of Katra Station.

The redevelopment project will upgrade façade,12 Meter wide FoB connecting all platforms, station building extension to accommodate better passenger, pilgrim facilities, ⁠modern & state of art lifts & escalators connecting FoBs to platforms & modular design for future extension”.

The 553 railway stations chosen for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are spread across 27 States and Union Territories. These will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs. 19,000 crores. These stations will act as ‘City Centres’ integrating both sides of the city. They will have modern passenger amenities like roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façade, kids play area, kiosks, food courts, etc. They will be redeveloped as environment friendly and also Divyang friendly. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Today, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 1500 Road Over Bridges and Underpasses. One of them costing 49 crore rupees will be in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These Road Over Bridges and Underpasses spread across 24 States and Union Territories, the total cost of these projects is around Rs 21,520 crores. These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, improve capacity, and efficiency of rail travel.

