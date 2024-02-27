PM Modi to visit Kashmir in March, to address public rally in Anantnag

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendera Modi is all set to visit Kashmir in month of March to address a public rally in Southern district of Anantnag.Reliable sources said , that PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir between March 7 to March 15. “He is scheduled to address a public rally in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district,” they said.A BJP leader privy to PM’s visit said that the BJP’s Kashmir unit is urging PM to address a rally in Srinagar as well. “However, there was no final decision on this,” he said, adding that PM Modi will arrive in Kashmir any time between March 7 to March 15. “Final date will be announced shortly,” he said.This will be the second visit by PM Modi to J&K since February 20, the day he addressed a massive public rally in Jammu where he also inaugurated the projects worth Rs 32000 Crore—(KNO)
