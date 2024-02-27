PM Modi to visit Kashmir in March, to address public rally in Anantnag

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendera Modi is all set to visit Kashmir in month of March to address a public rally in Southern district of Anantnag.Reliable sources said , that PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir between March 7 to March 15. “He is scheduled to address a public rally in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district,” they said.A BJP leader privy to PM’s visit said that the BJP’s Kashmir unit is urging PM to address a rally in Srinagar as well. “However, there was no final decision on this,” he said, adding that PM Modi will arrive in Kashmir any time between March 7 to March 15. “Final date will be announced shortly,” he said.This will be the second visit by PM Modi to J&K since February 20, the day he addressed a massive public rally in Jammu where he also inaugurated the projects worth Rs 32000 Crore—(KNO)

PM Modi to visit Kashmir in March, to address public rally in Anantnag added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.