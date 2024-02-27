‘Need urgent fixing of systemic flaws in global structures to address geopolitical challenges’

New Delhi: The conflict in Gaza is of “great concern” and the humanitarian crises arising out of it require a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday while calling for reforms of “outdated” global structures to effectively address geopolitical challenges.

In a virtual statement at the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Jaishankar pitched for urgently making multilateral frameworks fit to respond to current global realities by fixing systemic flaws in the current institutions.

He said it would be in collective interest and responsibility to work together in the UN and outside to find lasting solutions to geopolitical challenges.

