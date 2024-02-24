SIA Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Sarjan Barkati, His Wife & Others in Unlawful Activities & Militant Financing Case

Srinagar: Kashmir unit of State Investigation Agency (SIA) presented a charge sheet against Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati, his wife and others in a case of unlawful activities and militant financing, here on Friday. Among the others named in the chargesheet, as per a statement , include; Abdul Hamid Lone alias Hamid Mawar, an active militant of HM, based in Pakistan, absconding in this case, before the honourable Special UAPA Court, Kulgam, in case FIR No. 02 of 2023 of Police Station SIA Kasimir. The case, the statement reads, was registered on 03.03.2023 under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, 40 UA(P)A read with section 120-B IPC based in allegations that Sarjan Ahmad Wagay (aka Sarjan Barkati) son of Abdul Razaq Wagay resident of Rebban, Zainapora, Shopian, an active ideologue, promoter and supporter of ongoing militant – secessionist nexus, hatched a criminal conspiracy with others which include his relatives and family members to facilitate, aid, incite, advice, advocate, and promote militant and secessionist ideologies and activities through his inflammatory speeches and through such audio video inflammatory speeches he has incited, instigated and provoked youth to join the militant ranks. “Further in pursuance of aforesaid larger criminal conspiracy, they received, raised and collected funds from different suspicious sources in cash and through banking channels into their bank accounts of different banks, intended to be used for purposes of militancy and secessionism and by using these funds Sarjan Ahmad Wagay has purchased some immovable properties intended and likely to be used for the furtherance of militancy”, reads the statement. The investigation, the statement reads, has established the culpability of the accused Sarjan Barkati, his wife and their Pakistan based handler in furthering and financing the militant and secessionist activities in J&K. “The trio accused pursuant to the criminal conspiracy generated militancy funds to the tune of INR 1.74 crores which were routed through various shell accounts intended to be used for promoting and creating wherewithal’s for propagation of secessionist, subversive, militant ideology and unlawful activities in J&K to achieve their common objective of separation of J&K from Union of India and to support militant activities and ecosystem.”The trio, the statement, were in contact with each other through secret communication applications and encrypted messenger applications.”In the investigation of the case among the accused charge sheet two are arrested and lodged in judicial custody while the third is based in Pakistan”, reads the statement. “The charge sheet was presented within the statutory period of investigation after obtaining the mandatory government sanction against these three accused persons for commission of offences punishable under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, 40 UA(P)A read with sections 120-B, 420, 471 IPC”, reads the statement. “Further investigation against other suspects and associates of charge-sheeted accused persons will be continued”, concludes the statement. (GNS)

