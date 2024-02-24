Former MLC from Kupwara to join BJP

Srinagar: In a setback to the National Conference in Kupwara district, former MLC Syed Rafiq Shah is joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Shah, who had joined the National Conference in 2019 after quitting Panthers Party, is joining BJP today in presence of its J&K unit president Ravinder Raina.

“Yes, he is joining the party today,” a senior BJP leader, wishing anonymity, said.

Shah was elected as member of the erstwhile Legislative Council when he was associated with Panthers Party—(KNO)

