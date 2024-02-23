In a U-turn, Pak ex-bureaucrat withdraws election rigging allegations; says Imran Khan’s party hatched it

Islamabad: In a volte-face, a former senior bureaucrat who alleged that 13 candidates from Pakistan’s garrison city of Rawalpindi were forcefully declared winners in the elections, on Thursday withdrew his allegations and said he made the rigging charges at the behest of ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s party which offered him a “lucrative position”.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and surrender myself before the authorities for any kind of legal action,” Liaquat Ali Chattha, the former Commissoner of Rawalpindi, was quoted as saying by Geo News.

On Saturday, Chattha resigned from his office after “accepting responsibility” for manipulation of poll results. “I am taking responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also completely involved in this,” he had said.

