Haryana announces interest waiver on crop loans in budget amid farmer protests

Chandigarh:Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans and did not hike taxes as he presented a Rs 1.89 lakh crore budget for 2024-25 financial year.

While announcing the budget proposals at a time when farmers have intensified their protests at Punjab-Haryana borders, Khattar asserted that his government has taken many steps for the welfare of the farmers and that Minimum Support Price (MSP) is being given for 14 crops.

The government has also decided to double the financial compensation to Rs 1 crore for families of soldiers who die in the line of duty.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print