New Delhi:Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been granted Z-plus security across the country by the Union home ministry, official sources said Thursday.

The decision was taken by the home ministry early this month based on the threat perception of Kharge, they said.

Commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide the Z-plus security to Kharge on all India basis, the sources said.

