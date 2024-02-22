Filling left over vacancies in Paramedical Institutions approved

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved filling up of left over vacancies in paramedical institutions after centralized counseling by Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) is over.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved filling up of left over seats for admission to M.Sc/ B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing, B. Pharmacy Course and various Paramedical Courses in the Government run institutions and Private Institutions in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir by the Institution itself, on merit basis strictly as per the eligibility criteria and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) framed by the Government, after centralized counseling by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations is over.

This has been necessitated because of the fact that majority of such seats in the Private as well as Government Nursing and Paramedical Institutions remain unfilled and a representation in this regard was submitted by the promoters of the institutions. By virtue of SAC decision dated 30-7-2019, Health and Medical Education Department issued SRO-505 of 2019 dated 20-8-2019 vide which admission to Nursing and Paramedical courses offered by Government/ Private Institutions/ Universities were to be made by J&K BOPEE on merit basis. Subsequently vide SRO- 640 of 2019 dated 24-10-2019, the notification SRO-505 of 2019 dated 20-8-2019 was to take effect from academic session 2020-21. Admissions were made by J&K, BOPEE but majority of seats in Government/Private Institutions remain unfilled.

The case was examined and the model in State of Punjab was also studied. Thereafter the Health and Medical Education Department took a decision to frame SoPs in consultation with Registrar, J&K, Paramedical Council. In consultation with GAD and J&K BOPEE, H&ME Department submitted the instant proposal for the approval of Administrative Council.

