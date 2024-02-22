DMA issues avalanche warning for nine districts in next 24 hours

Avalanche warning for nine districts in next 24 hours

Srinagar: JKDMA on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of nine districts during the next 24 hours, officials said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA), avalanche of “low danger” level is likely to occur at 2200 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Anantnag and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

Avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Bandipora and Baramulla districts of North Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Similarly, an avalanche with “high danger” level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Kupwara in North Kashmir and Ganderbal in Central Kashmir and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban district of Jammu division in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall during the past several days prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people today.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency.

