AC approves 5 Special Courts to try cases under NDPS Act

Jammu: Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved creation of 05 Special Courts along with posts for trial of offences under NDPS Act along with supporting staff and infrastructure, one each in districts of Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Pulwama and Srinagar in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
This has been done in compliance to the orders of High Court in case titled Thana Singh vs Central Bureau of Narcotics and High Court J&K in case titled Arshad Ahmad Allaie Vs UT of J&K.
A resolution of Committee of Judges of J&K High Court have recommended that Special Courts must be created at-least in those districts where pendency of NDPS cases is more than 500 which has also been approved by the Chief Justice. The step will have annual financial implications of Rs.4.65 Cr for the UT.
