Temp falls at most places in J&K after snowfall, rains; minus 9.4°C in Gulmarg

Srinagar: After snowfall and rains, minimum temperatures recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 9.4°C on Wednesday.A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received 5.5cms of snow in 24 hours till 0830 hours. Similarly, he said, Qazigund received 34 cms of snow, Pahalgam 50cms, Kupwara 5cms, Kokernag 59cms and Gulmarg 40cms of snowfall during the time. He said Gulmarg, which received 130 cms (4.26-ft) of snowfall in the last 72 hours, recorded a low of minus 9.4°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 2.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir which is set to host 4th edition of Khelo India games from today.He said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.0°C against minus 0.7°C on the previous night. It was below normal by 0.9°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, he said.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.4°C against 0.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 2.7°C for the place, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 0.4°C, same as on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal there, the official said.Jammu, he said, received 5.6mm of rain during the last 24 hours and recorded a minimum of 9.2°C and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal received 71.8mm of rain in 24 hours and recorded a low of minus 0.2°C, Batote received 43.8mm and had a low of minus 0.6°C while Bhaderwah received 27.4mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 0.0°C, he said.The weatherman has forecast improvement in weather in Jammu and Kashmir from today.“No significant weather activity is expected till February 27,” he added.While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which culminates on March 1.

