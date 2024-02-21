Snow blankets valley, disrupts normal life

MeT Predicts Improvement In Weather From Today Till Feb 27

Srinagar: Srinagar and other plains experienced snowfall along with higher reaches in Kashmir Valley, disrupting normal life on Tuesday.

Srinagar, which has been lashed by rain since Sunday, witnessed moderate snowfall in the early part of the day, a weather department official said.

Heavy snowfall has been reported from Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Shopian, Gurez, Machil and other hilly areas of the valley, the person said.

The wet weather has been accompanied by gusty winds which has resulted in damage to several houses in the valley.

Videos of tin roofs being blown away by strong winds have gone viral on social media.

Gulmarg, a skiing resort in Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host 4th Khelo India Winter Games from Wednesday, has received around 2.5 feet of fresh snowfall over the past 48 hours, the official said.

More than four feet of snow has accumulated at Sadhna Top (five feet), Razdan Top (five feet) Tulail-Gurez (four feet) and Sonamarg (4.5 feet).

Srinagar has received 5 cms of snowfall during the day and 29 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning while Qazigund received 76.8 mm.

Pahalgam (40.1 mm), Kupwara (41.9 mm) and Kokernag (26.0 mm) also received substantial rain over the same period.

The Jammu region has also been lashed by rain, forcing closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to mudslides at several places in Ramban District.

The weatherman has forecast more precipitation in next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and improvement in weather thereafter.

“There is possibility of light to moderate Rain/Snow at most places (Plains & Lower reaches) with possibility of heavy to very heavy snowfall over middle & higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam & dists. of South Kashmir,” the MeT official said.

On February 21, he said, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon or late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter. “No significant weather activity is expected till February 27,” he added.

While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which culminates on March 1

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print