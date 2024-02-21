Pak Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking annulment of Feb 8 general elections over allegations of rigging

Islamabad:Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed as a “publicity stunt” a petition seeking new elections over alleged irregularities in the February 8 polls, clearing the way for the formation of a coalition government to end the political uncertainty in the country.

The apex court also imposed a fine on the petitioner, a former army officer, over his failure to appear before the court.

Retired Brigadier Ali Khan last week urged the apex court to order new elections within 30 days to be held under the direct supervision and oversight of the judiciary “to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability”. He had also sought a stay order to stop the formation of a new government till the case was decided.

