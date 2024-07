Pahalgam: A 24-year-old youth drowned to death in river Lidder near Laganbal bridge in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

An official said that the youth identified as Basit Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat of Sopore drowned in Lidder near Laganbal.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched and the body was recovered from the river—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print