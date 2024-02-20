Now Muzaffar Baig says he is not associated with PDP

Srinagar: In a major U-turn, former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Tuesday said that he is not associated with Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).Talking to reporters, Baig said that he is not affiliated with PDP. “No, I am not with PDP. If they would even ask me (to join), I will ask them to think about national interest rather than personal benefits,” Baig told reporters in Jammu.On January 7 this year, Baig had said that he had never left PDP.” I didn’t quit PDP. I was inactive for quite some time but I’m still associated with the party. The relation between me and PDP is like a single soul,” Baig had said.He had even said that his two daughters are the biggest supporters of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti—(KNO)
