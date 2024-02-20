Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled for tomorrow

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday said that all examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow have been postponed in view of the bad weather conditions.

According to an order, assistant controller examination said that the fresh dates will be notified separately

“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that due to inclement weather conditions, all examinations of University of Kashmir which are scheduled to be held on 21 of February 2024 stand postponed. Fresh dates shall be issued soon,” it said—(KNO)

