Article 370 was wall between country and J&K’s development: PM Modi in Jammu

Jammu: Stating that the Article 370 was a wall between the country and J&K’s development, Prime Minister Narendera Modi said after scraping the special status, J&K is on the path of everlasting peace and development that had been blocked by the people who remained in power for seven decades.”Article 370 was a wall between the country and J&K’s development. This wall was removed forever by the BJP government. The families that ruled J&K for 70 yearsNever thought about the people and the youth. They instead worked to keep their parties relevant to grab power again and again,” the Prime Minister thundered from the stage at the jam-packed Moulana Azad Stadium in Jammu after inaugurating over 220 projects worth Rs 32000 Crore, . A massive crowd had gathered at the stadium to listen to PM Modi.He started his speech with a Dogri couplet of Padma Sachdev “Mitthdi-e- Dogri Di Boli Te Khand Mithi Dogri.”PM Modi said that he was happy to see 70-year-long dynasty rule dying in J&K. “Those who ruled J&K for seven decades never cared about downtrodden people including weaker sections of the society,” he said.He said that there was a movie coming on Article 370. “This movie will help make people aware about certain important facts about Article 370,” he said.The PM said that J&K was no longer in news for guns, bombs and separatism. “Education, Connectivity and development has replaced this all. Youth of J&K don’t need to go out of J&K for professional courses as Kashmir and Jammu regions are emerging as the educational hubs,” he said. “Far from hartals and bandhs, youth of J&K are scripting their own future.”He said after removal of Article 370, he has asked people of the country to give BJP 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and over 400 seats to NDA.”Today’s huge response of the people of Jammu is a real morale booster for every citizen of the country,” he said. “I am told that people are watching my speech in 280 blocks on the big screen as well.As per KNO, PM said that during his foreign trip to gulf countries recently, he was told that J&K’s hospitality and mesmerising atmosphere was awesome. “This has happened after the successful G-20 presidency and meetings in the country and Srinagar,” he said.PM Modi said his last year 2 crore tourists visited J&K which created livelihood opportunities for many. “I assure you as far as infrastructure, people would forget Switzerland and prefer J&K as infrastructure is going to get a big boost,” he said.He said that in the last 11 years, India has become the world’s 5th largest economy and in the next five years, “we will be the world’s 3rd largest economy.”PM Modi said that post Article 370 revocation, weaker sections of the society, Valmikis, Safai Karam Charis, Paharis, Kohli’s, STs, got their due share. There will be due representation of women in Assembly and Panchayats as well,” he said.He said “Modi’s guarantee’s final and is the guarantee that every one’s dreams will be fulfilled.He said that 10 years ago, there was no concept of the development that J&K had achieved. “There are two IITs, two AIIMS, one of which has been inaugurated by me today in Jammu,” he said.”The number of Medical colleges has been taken up from 4 to 12. There are 650 PG Medical seats today besides 45 nursing and para medical colleges,” he said. Earlier, PM Modi spoke to the beneficiaries of various schemes including Ayushman Bharat, Jan Jewan, and Sehat Scheme and sought their feedback—(KNO)

